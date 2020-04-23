News

Yamuna Heals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Survey Shows Improved Water Quality: Delhi Jal Board

Although a detailed report on the improvement is in progress, factors including closures of industries in and around the national capital have contributed significantly.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   23 April 2020 10:14 AM GMT
Written By : Palak Agrawal | Edited By : Prateek Gautam | By :  Nishant Ranjan  
Image Credits: Wikimedia, Wikimedia

Coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc on mankind, resulting in abysmal effects worldwide. But on the other hand, it has given the environment, an opportunity to heal from the severity of humans' heinous crimes done in the name of development.

River Yamuna is a live example.

The nationwide lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant role to play. The closed up industries have given space for the river Yamuna to breathe.

"Many industries and offices are closed due to the lockdown these days and therefore the Yamuna is looking cleaner these days. The stoppage of industrial pollutants and industrial waste has definitely had a positive effect on water quality. We will conduct testing of the water to ascertain the percentage of improvement in the quality," India Today quoted the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, Raghav Chadha.

He further added that although a detailed report on the improvement is in progress, factors including closures of industries in and around the national capital have contributed significantly.

"Industrial discharge is not going to the Yamuna. Water flowing from Haryana is also clean and ammonia-free," Chadha said.

"Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi chief minister), we had promised to clean up the Yamuna. The lockdown has shown us that it is possible, however, it will not stay in place forever," he added.

Recently, the National Green Tribunal-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee had asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to determine the impact of coronavirus-induced lockdown on the water quality of the Yamuna, and submit a report.

According to ANI, a senior CPCB official said, "We have collected the samples. Report will be submitted in one week. We will know only then whether the quality of Yamuna river water has actually improved or not."

A study, published in the International Journal of Engineering Sciences & Research Technology had stated that even expensive water treatment technologies are incapable of treating the polluted river water.

Also, the conventional water processes based on chemical filtration and biological treatment are not suitable for removing the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS).

The study also revealed that the Yamuna River had almost 'died' - and there were no signs of healing as even after treatment the water would remain toxic and unfit for any purpose.

But the lockdown initiated by the government has changed the discussion now and the Yamuna is on its way to healing completely.

Also Read: 'Commend Your Leadership In Tackling COVID-19': Bill Gates Praises PM Modi, Hails National Lockdown

