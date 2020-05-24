'Online Bullying Is Not OK': Wrestling Community Mourns Death Of Young Wrestler Hana Kimura

Japanese pro-wrestler Hana Kimura died on Saturday, May 23 at the age of 22. Her organization, Stardom Wrestling, said that the details pertaining to her death are still being investigated.

"We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," the organization said in a statement.

Japanese media reported that Kimura had become a target of online bullying over her role on the "Terrace House" show on Netflix.

The show was about three men and three women temporarily living together in a shared house in Tokyo. The show was temporarily suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

While the cause of Kimura's death has not yet been made public, the wrestler had posted a series of tweets pointing at bullying and self-harm.

The young wrestler published photographs on social media which showed that she was not in a 'happy space.'

Kimura had recently posted an image of herself and her cat, with a message that read "Goodbye." Another image had a message "I love you, live long and happy. I'm sorry."

Kimura's death triggered a massive social media outrage againt cyber bullying and hateful messages. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley condemned her death and said that 'Online bullying should not be part of life.'

Simone Johnson, currently training in WWE's performance center took to twitter, to say Kimura was bullied to death and called out members of the pro-wrestling community who may have participated in bullying the young wrestler.

Kimura's Stardom colleague and Impact star Tessa Blanchard tweeted, "It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media".

It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media. It was an amazing honor to know Hana Kimura. She was an amazing girl with the kindest soul and immense passion and work ethic. I'm at a loss of words over this tragedy. Rest In Peace my friend. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) May 23, 2020





WWE star Paige, who herself was once subjected to cyberbullying wrote, "One bad word can ruin a persons life. Wrestlers work hard everyday to entertain YOU."

