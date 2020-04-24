News

Coronavirus Pandemic To Bring Carbon Emissions Down By 6%, Biggest Drop Since WW II!

The drop in emission is not even enough to get the world back on track to meet the target of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The Logical Indian Crew
24 April 2020
Written By : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Edited By : Shweta Kothari  
Image credit: Pixabay

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to bring carbon dioxide emissions down by six per cent this year, the head of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced on April 22.

The is the biggest yearly drop since World War II and is likely to be short-lived and won't stop climate change.

"This crisis has had an impact on the emissions of greRenhouse gases," CBC quoted WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas as saying in a virtual briefing in Geneva.

"We estimate that there is going to be a six per cent drop in carbon emissions this year because of the lack of emissions from transportation and industrial energy production," he added.

However, the organization warned that past economic recoveries had been associated with even higher emissions growth than before the crises.

"COVID-19 may result in a temporary reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, but it is not a substitute for sustained climate action," the intergovernmental organization headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland said in a statement released on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22.

"We need to show the same determination and unity against climate change as against COVID-19," Taalas added.

According to the statement, it is important that post-COVID-19 stimulus packages help the economy grow back greener.

The WMO said that carbon dioxide levels were up 26 per cent since 1970 and the global temperature was 0.86 C higher on average.

"In the most likely case we will easily go back to normal next year and there might even be a boost in emissions because some industries have been stopped," Reuters quoted Taalas as saying.

The drop in emission is not even enough to get the world back on track to meet the target of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims for a global temperature rise of no more than 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

The WMO also published on April 22 its Global Climate report, which confirmed a preliminary finding that 2015-2019 was the warmest five-year period on record, with the global average temperature higher by 1.1 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

