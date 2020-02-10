Good To Know: Crispy Food, Diesel Fumes, Hot Beverages Can Cause Cancer

Every year the United Nation observes February 4 as the World Cancer Day to raise awareness about cancer, pressing governments and individuals across the world to take action against the disease and save millions of preventable deaths each year.

Cancer is an unchecked or abnormal growth of mutated cells in the body. It can happen to anybody at any age. A carcinogen is something that can induce the development of cancer. It may be a substance in the air, and everyday product, or a chemical in foods and drinks.

Mere contact with a carcinogen doesn't automatically mean that it will result in cancer. The duration of exposure, genetic makeup, the environment surrounding the person, all of these combined together decide whether the person will eventually end up getting cancer.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer that collects and publishes cancer figures worldwide – has a list of 116 substances that have the potential to cause cancer. Again, even if a substance or exposure is known or suspected to cause cancer, this does not automatically entail that it must be religiously avoided.

Tobacco: Dr Sandhya Appachu in conversation with The Logical Indian, practising Oncologist at the Shankara Cancer Hospital, Bengaluru, told that some of the lesser-known carcinogens are hiding in plain sight. "Secondhand smoke or Passive smoking: a non-smoker's risk of getting lung cancer can increase by a quarter by breathing in other people's smoke. It may also increase the risk of cancers of the larynx (voice box) and pharynx (upper throat)."



According to the World Health Organization, tobacco kills more than seven million people each year. Over six million deaths are a result of direct consumption, whereas 890 000 are the result of passive smoking.

Alcoholic beverages: Carcinogenic chemicals are produced when beer, wine, and hard liquor are made. It is recommended that women have no more than one drink each day and men no more than two.

Chinese-style salted fish: Diets that are rich in salt-cured meats and fish, or pickled foods – can increase the risk of cancer in the upper part of the throat behind the nose. This can be attributed to the high amount of nitrates and nitrites in the food which react with protein to form nitrosamines.

Processed meat: consumption of Bacon, salami, pepperoni, sausage can raise the chances of getting colon cancer. Eating the occasional hot dog is fine. "Processed, salted, smoked meat leads to the formation of active metabolites which in turn leads to diseased cells. Abnormal repair of these cells will eventually lead to cancer in some cases," Dr Sandhya said.

Diesel Fumes: Trucks, buses, trains, and even some cars run on diesel fuel. The gas and soot in diesel engine exhaust are believed to cause lung cancer and other types of cancer. Avoid spending time in or around petrol pumps as much as you can.

"Fumes from any petroleum Products lead to exposure to polycarbonates, which can potentially damage DNA," said Dr Sandhya.

Contraceptives: Overuse of contraceptives hormonal, combined forms (those containing both oestrogen and a progestogen), may lead to cancer. "Oral contraceptives with Estrogen especially can lead to breast cancer" Dr Sabdhya opined.

Crispy, Brown Foods: A chemical called acrylamide is released when some vegetables, like potatoes, are heated to high temperatures, such as frying in a pan or grilling over an open flame. Studies show that rats who took in acrylamide in their drinking water got cancer, so researchers think humans do, too.

Baking, roasting, frying, and toasting foods until they're a tan colour instead of golden or deep brown could be preferred over deep frying.

Obesity: while the risk of heart disease or diabetes is usually considered as the main health reasons to avoid gaining weight, cancer should also be counted here. Overweight and obesity are the biggest risk factor after smoking, attributable to about 8 per cent of all cancers in 2014.

It can raise the risk of colon, breast, and endometrial cancers. "Higher concentration of adipose cells or fat cells where conversion of hormones occurs, which might lead to the recurrence of cancer," said Dr Sandhya.

It is recommended that adults get a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week, preferably spread over several days.

Hot drinks: Studies show that serving beverages at 69° Celcius or higher could elevate the risk of oesophagal cancer. "High temperatures result in damage to the mucous membrane of the oesophagus, leaving it vulnerable to the development of cancerous lesions," Dr Sandhya said.

Sleep Deprivation/ Stress: Loss of sleep, exposure to light at night, or a combination of any of these, disrupt body rhythms.

"Lack of sleep means you are overstressed, which ultimately takes a toll on the immune system of the body. Endorphins which usually strengthen the body gradually depletes in this situation. Over time, this could lead to cancer because the 'tumour surveillance' function of the immune system is hurt" Dr Sandhya said.

The food and drinks mentioned above are the most common eatables in every household. Knowingly or unknowingly, we consume substances that may prove harmful to our body in the long-run. In such a situation making conscious choices toward a healthy lifestyle becomes the most significant way of safeguarding oneself from the disease.

Also Read: A Welcome Step: Andhra Pradesh To Give Free Treatment To Cancer Patients From February 1st