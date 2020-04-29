COVID-19: Centre Extends Work From Home Norms For IT Firms, BPOs Till July 31

As India grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, the Central government on Tuesday, April 28, extended the relaxed connectivity norms for 'work from home', applicable to information technology (IT) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies, till July 31.



Earlier, companies were not allowed to connect office Virtual Private Network to home infrastructure. However, given the pandemic, this rule was relaxed till April 30 and now has been extended till July 31. The decision came following a meeting between Union Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Ravi Shankar Prasad and state IT Ministers. Prasad later clarified that there was the only relaxation in norms and not an extension of work from home. "Wish to clarify that it is not an extension of #WFH. In response to the IT Industry's request to facilitate WFH for OSPs, @DoT_India had relaxed terms & conditions for VPN till 30.4.20. After discussions with IT Ministers this relaxation in terms & conditions is extended till 31.7.20," the minister tweeted.

