India's Women Workforce Drops From 37% to 18% In 13 Years: Report

Women participating in the Indian workforce fell to 18 per cent in 2019 from 37 per cent in 2006, a non-government organisation, Azad Foundation, said on International Women's Day this year.

India ranked 149 in The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report that conducted the rankings across 153 countries on economic participation and opportunities to the goal of gender equality and empowerment of women in India," the Azad Foundation said in a statement in Guwahati.

The report also appealed to Prime Minister Modi to create a gender-sensitive infrastructure. According to the report, India's GDP will have a direct impact of increased participation of women in the labour force.

"The declining women's participation in the country's labour force (from 37 per cent in 2006 to 18 per cent in 2019), gender pay gap (23 per cent), high rates of informal work (93 per cent) with lack of social security are seen as barriers in achieving gender equality and women empowerment in India," the Foundation said in a statement in Guwahati.

The Foundation believes that gender-sensitive infrastructure such as full-time creches for children, affordable and safe working women's hostels, and basic public provisions such as piped water, play a crucial role in facilitating women's entry and sustenance into the workforce, reported India Today.

"We appeal to the Prime Minister and Minister of Women and Child Development for their attention and positive action towards creating gender-sensitive infrastructure," said Meenu Vadera, Founder and Executive Director of Azad Foundation.

The organisation also recommended hygienic washrooms at public places and safe public transport for equipping women to access fair and dignified livelihood opportunities.

