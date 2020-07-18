Uttar Pradesh: Mother, Daughter Set Themselves On Fire Due To Police Inaction Over Dispute With Neighbour

A mother-daughter duo in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow set themselves on fire on Friday, July 17, over alleged police inaction in a case in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. The incident occurred on a road hat has the state assembly and one of the offices of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Both the women sustained burn injuries and were admitted to a hospital.

"Two women attempted self-immolation near Lok Bhavan. One woman was saved by police, the other woman is in critical condition. They will also be tested for COVID-19," NDTV quoted Naveen Arora, Joint Police Commissioner (Law & Order), as saying.

The women alleged that they were being threatened in a dispute over a drain with their neighbour at their village in Amethi's Jamo area, accusing the police of not taking action on their complaints. They also accused the police of colluding with the other party to harass them.

The police station in-charge of the area where the women's village falls has been suspended.

"On May 9, the woman and her neighbour had a fight over a dispute over a drain. Both the parties filed FIRs in the case. We have suspended two officers. A detailed inquiry has been ordered," Superintendent of Police, Amethi, Khyati Garg, said.

In a tweet, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati urged the state government to take action against the accused officers.

"The mother and daughter were forced to commit self-immolation in front of the CM office in Lucknow due to lack of justice from the Amethi district administration in the land dispute case. The UP government should take this incident seriously and give justice to the victim and take strict action against the negligent officers so that such incidents do not happen again," Mayawati wrote in Hindi.

जमीन विवाद प्रकरण में अमेठी जिला प्रशासन से न्याय न मिलने पर माँ-बेटी को लखनऊ में सीएम कार्यालय के सामने आत्मदाह करने को मजबूर होना पड़ा। यूपी सरकार इस घटना को गम्भीरता से ले तथा पीड़ित को न्याय दे व लापरवाह अफसरों के विरूद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई करे ताकि ऐसी घटना पुनः न हों। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 18, 2020

Accusing the Yogi Adityanath government for not addressing the concerns of the poor, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted: "There is sad news in front of Lok Bhavan in Lucknow that two women have committed self-immolation due to no action against the bullies. The SP had built the Lok Bhavan so that the general public can go there for redressal of their grievances without discrimination, but there is no hearing for the poor in this BJP government."

लोकभवन के सामने 2 महिलाओं द्वारा आत्मदाह की घटना, सोती हुई सरकार को जगाने के लिए क्या काफ़ी नहीं है या फिर असंवेदनशील सरकार व मुख्यमंत्री जी किसी और बड़ी दुर्घटना का इंतजार कर रहे हैं.



क्या उप्र में सरकार नाम की कोई चीज़ है ! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 18, 2020

