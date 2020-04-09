News

Delhi: Man Arrested For Assaulting Two Women Resident Doctors For 'Spreading' COVID-19

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 9 April 2020 5:49 AM GMT
Image Credits: Patrika

The 44-year-old man allegedly harassed the women doctors for not being inside their house and accused them of spreading coronavirus.

In a shocking incident, two women resident doctors of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted by their neighbour late on Wednesday, April 8, who accused them of "spreading" COVID-19 in Gautam Nagar area. The man has been arrested.

"This incident took place around 9:30 pm when both the doctors had stepped out of their house to buy fruits. The neighbour started shouting at them for spreading COVID-19 in the locality. When the doctors responded, they were physically assaulted by their neighbours," Dr Manish, Resident Doctors' Association, Safdarjung Hospital told ANI.

According to reports,the 44-year-old man allegedly harassed the women doctors for not being inside their house and accused them of spreading coronavirus.

The Delhi Police arrested the accused after an FIR was registered in the case later that night on the complaint of the 29-year-old resident doctor.

The accused was later arrested by the police the same night after an FIR was registered in the case based on the complaint of the 29-year-old resident doctor.

"We have registered a case and arrested the accused in connection with the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur told PTI. The two doctors are posted at the Emergency Department of the hospital.

Due to the fear and panic surrounding the novel coronavirus outbreak, there have been multiple attacks on healthcare professionals across India.

In a similar incident, a team of healthcare workers, who had visited Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain for a medical survey, were allegedly verbally abused and threatened by residents on Tuesday. The incident took place in Ujjain's Bilotipura, where the team was supposed to get health-related information of the residents. The medical team allegedly refused to reveal any information which triggered the residents who threatened to pelt stones at them and warned them to not visit the area again.
Also Read: 'They Threatened To Pelt Stones': Health Workers In MP's Ujjain Abused, Harassed By Residents

