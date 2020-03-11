News

Karnataka Gets 28 All-Women Post Offices, Garners Praises

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 11 March 2020 1:28 PM GMT
Image Credits: India Post/ Twitter

Stressing on the need of an all-women team, Sub Post-Master T R Radha Mani said people welcome such transitions and express happiness.

The Department of Post inaugurated the first all-women post offices in Karnataka on the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday, March 8. The Karnataka Postal Division now has 28 post offices that are entirely managed by women across the state, with the first office in the Kalaburgi region.

"Today, we declare the Jagat Post Office under the Kalaburgi district as women's post office. From today onwards, women staff is going to work here exclusively," CG Kamble, Assistant Superintendent, Post Office," told ANI.

Charles Lobo, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle while speaking to The New Indian Express said, "By April when transfers are carried out, we will ensure that places, which do not have an all-women office, will have one."

The women staff have been tasked with the responsibility of the post-office and attending to the postal related work.

The authorities have taken both the pros and cons of such a team into consideration. While speaking about the process of such a change, Chief Postmaster General said, "Most of the offices entrusted to women are smaller ones. We planned it that way so that in case any employee takes leave, the show can continue running somehow. If bigger post offices are made all-women ones, then we have only to post a woman as a substitute, and it would be tough to find only a woman employee as a replacement."

Stressing on the need of an all-women team, Sub Post-Master T R Radha Mani said people welcome such transitions and express happiness. Rajendra S Kumar, Post Master General, South Karnataka Region, said, "Post offices have a substantial representation of women in the workforce. So, offices fully run by women is a good step."

Sowmya Agadi who works as a Postal Assistant at the Rajaji Nagar Post Office said that it was nice and comforting to work with women-colleagues. She also mentioned that women colleagues in the team understand and empathize with the struggle to maintain the balance between home and work.

