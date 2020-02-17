"Mindset Must Change": SC Orders Permanent Commission For Women Officers In Army

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court, on Monday, ruled that the Centre should grant permanent commission to women officers. "It is an insult to women as well as the army when aspersions are cast on women, their ability and their achievements in the Army," SC noted.

The Centre had opposed permanent commission for women officers citing physiological features. The SC, however, said that the mindset of the government must change as it perpetuates "gender stereotypes".

"Permanent commission will apply to all women officers in the Army in service, irrespective of their years of service," the court stated, adding, "there should be no 'gender discrimination' in this regard".

The Court also directed the Centre to grant permanent commission within three months to all women officers in Army who opt for it.

The SC added that all terms of appointments of women officers should be the same as their male counterparts.

"Centre, by not giving permanent commission to women officers, had prejudiced the case," the SC ruled.

The Defence Ministry had approved permanent commission for women in 2019 but women officers alleged 'arbitrariness and hostile discrimination as the rule of full consequential benefits was not being complied with'.



Reading out the order on the Centre's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's ruling in 2010, Justice DY Chandrachud said, "Women in the Army is an evolutionary process... Soldiers must have the physical capability to do one's role."

SC says that the contentions of centre, regarding the issue of physiological limitations & social norms to deny an opportunity to women officers is disturbing & can't be accepted.



Reading out the judgement about giving command posts to women officers, Justice Chandrachud said, "Women officers could be given command posts in the Army as there are many other services in addition to combat operations where women could be accommodated," adding, that suitability and competence should be the criteria.

Permanent commission for women officers exists in logistics, Judge Advocate General (JAG) and education branches of the army. However, the SC has now extended the same to Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Army Air Defence, Electronics and Mechanicals Engineers, Army Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps and Intelligence. However, this has not been extended to women officers in the combat arms of the Army such as Infantry, Mechanised Infantry and Armoured Corps.

According to the decision, the ruling will be applicable to all the women officers who are currently serving in the Army.





