News

Maharashtra: Three Women Arrested For Administering Fake Coronavirus Vaccine To Villagers

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 13 March 2020 8:03 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-13T13:52:59+05:30
Maharashtra: Three Women Arrested For Administering Fake Coronavirus Vaccine To Villagers

Image Credit: Financial Express (Representational Image)

The three women met villagers of Pipalgoan in Ambad tehsil and told them that there is a vaccine for coronavirus. They administered it to locals who fell for their lies.

The Maharashtra Police arrested three women for allegedly administering fake coronavirus vaccines to villagers in Jalna district on Wednesday. March 11.

Beed residents Radha Ramnath Saamse, Seema Krishna Andhale and Sangeeta Rajendra Avhad, were arrested for allegedly posing as doctors and healthcare workers and administering a fake coronavirus vaccine.

The police said that the three women met villagers of Pipalgoan in Ambad tehsil, and told them that there is a vaccine that can protect them from coronavirus. They administered it to locals who fell for their lies.

A complaint was lodged against the women after villagers informed Dr Mahadev Munde, a medical officer at a rural health centre. Fake vaccines and bottles were seized from the accused women and sent to the state health department, India Today reported. A case of cheating has been registered against the three.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, March 11, declared the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has spread to at least 114 countries around the world, a pandemic. Amidst global coronavirus scare, the Biocon Chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has said that India should step up research on communicable diseases and get into vaccine production.

Hinting at the rise in coronavirus cases in India, the biotechnology industry veteran also urged the government to rope in the private sector to boost diagnostic capacity.

As of now, 79 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been identified in India including one death and the three patients cured. The Union Ministry of Health confirmed that the death of a 76-year-old man from Karnataka's Kalburgi occurred due to COVID-19, making him the first Indian to die from the viral infection.

Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: India Step Up Its Vaccine Production In A Big Way, Says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

In The Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak, Discarded Face Masks Pile Up On Hong Kong

NewsIn The Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak, Discarded Face Masks Pile Up On Hong Kong's Beaches

Consumer Price Inflation Eases To 6.58% In February For First Time In Six Months

NewsConsumer Price Inflation Eases To 6.58% In February For First Time In Six Months

Coronavirus Declared Pandemic: Know What It Means And How It Is Different From Epidemic

TLI ExplainsCoronavirus Declared Pandemic: Know What It Means And How It Is Different From Epidemic

Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala Government Home-Delivers Mid-Day Meals To Anganwadi Children

Good GovernanceCoronavirus Outbreak: Kerala Government Home-Delivers Mid-Day Meals To Anganwadi Children

Yes Bank Rescue Plan: SBI Plans To Invest ₹7,250 Cr In Crisis-Hit Bank

NewsYes Bank Rescue Plan: SBI Plans To Invest ₹7,250 Cr In Crisis-Hit Bank

After Yogi Govt Names & Shames Anti-CAA Protesters, Samajwadi Party Puts Up Hoardings Of Rape-Accused BJP Leaders

NewsAfter Yogi Govt Names & Shames Anti-CAA Protesters, Samajwadi Party Puts Up Hoardings Of Rape-Accused BJP Leaders