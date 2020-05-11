Hyderabad: 80-year Old Booked For Raping His Relative After Offering To Her Help With Accommodation

An 80-year old man allegedly raped his 22-year old relative at his residence in Banjara Hills, while she was under the influence of alcohol in Hyderabad.



The incident took place in the first week of April but the survivor approached the police on Friday, May 8, stating that the elderly offered her to help her with arrangements for her stay.

Accepting his help, the survivor visited the man's house with her male friend. The police informed the survivor, who belongs from Falaknuma, has recently separated from her husband and the elderly hoodwinked her to help with her accommodation.

"The woman, who is from Falaknuma, along with a male friend visited the accused's residence in Banjara Hills. He then offered them alcohol and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman afterwards," Times of India quoted Kalinga Rao, Banjara Hills Inspector.

The accused has also approached the police and lodged a complaint against the woman and her male friend, accusing them of stealing expensive objects from the house. The case is now underway for the verification of the complaint registered.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Delhi alone recorded 2,500 cases, receiving complaints through emergency helpline numbers. Of these calls over 600 were classified as "women abuse", 23 calls reported rape, while a majority — 1612 — pertained to domestic violence.

Also Read: BMC Wants Us To Get Used To Dead Bodies Around': Clip Of Medical Negligence At KEM Hospital Surfaces