Delhi Court Sentences Woman To 24 Years In Prison In Prostitution & Human Trafficking Case

Geeta Arora alias Sonu Punjaban has been sentenced 24 years in prison by a Delhi court in connection with a prostitution and human trafficking case. The court observed that she deserves the severest punishment and has no right to live in a civilized society.

A fine of Rs 64,000 has been imposed on her by Additional Sessions Judge Pritam Singh.

Another accused, Sandeep Bedwal, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, and a fine of Rs 65,000 has been imposed on him.

The court observed that the girl against whom the offences were committed suffered from a bad childhood and her education was affected. Therefore, it recommended a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the girl and directed the Delhi Legal Service Authority to do the needful.

"She (the accused) forcibly administered drugs to the girl so that she could not resist a customer (man), who would sexually exploit her. She applied chilly powder on the breast of the girl and also put it into her mouth in order to create fear in her mind that she should act as per her wishes otherwise be ready to face brutality," NDTV quoted the court's order as saying.

The court further noted that the victim was not only purchased for the prostitution but also brutalised by Sonu in order to make her surrender to her demands.

"The modesty of a woman is next to her soul. How a woman can outrage and brutalise the modesty of another woman, who is minor, in such a horrific way. The shameful deeds of convict Sonu Punjaban deprives her of any leniency from the courts. A person, irrespective of gender, who does such horrific and terrible acts, has no right to live in a civilized society and for her best place to live is in the four boundaries of the jail," the order said.

"At this tender age girls not only go to school but they enjoy their childhood while playing with their friends and enjoy the protection of their parents, however, the victim had suffered physical and mental trauma at the hands of both the convicts and their associates," it added.

On July 16, Sonu was convicted in connection with kidnapping, prostitution and human trafficking. Sandeep Bedwal was convicted for raping the girl.

Based on the statement of the girl, police said that she was forced into prostitution and injected with drugs. Further, she was sold several times, including once to convict Sonu Punjaban.

On February 9, 2014, the girl had come to Najafgarh police station. Her statement was recorded by the police after due counselling, where she narrated the series of events.

