As per the reports, the deceased identified as Subarna Majhi, 30, had arrived in Odisha from Telangana on June 4. She had checked into the quarantine centre at Malapada village along with family members for institutional quarantine. Her body was found near the quarantine centre at Malpada, in Mandosil panchayat under Khariar block in Nuapada district on Wednesday.

A migrant woman worker has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree near the quarantine centre in Odisha's Nuapada district.

The authorities informed the local police, after which, her body was sent for post-mortem, and the investigation into the matter is underway.

According to The Hindustan Times, this is the 19th such death across various quarantine centres in Odisha since May, after migrant workers started returning to the state amid the nationwide lockdown.

Of the 19 deaths reported, three were cases of suicide. However, there has been no official statement from the state government on the matter.

Odisha had set up 16,813 quarantine centres in 6,798 gram-panchayats, with the provision of more than 7.6 lakh beds to house the migrant workers. The state government has made 14 days of institutional quarantine mandatory for all migrant workers returning in the rural areas.

Out of the total deaths, Ganjam district alone reported 11 fatalities. It has been the worst affected district in Odisha, with more than 755 cases by far, primarily after the return of 2.5 lakh migrant workers from Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana.