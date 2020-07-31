Madhya Pradesh: Woman Paraded With Husband On Shoulders On Suspicion Of Infidelity, Several Arrested

A man has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district after a viral video showed his wife being paraded in the village carrying him on his shoulders on the suspicion of infidelity.

The video shows the woman carrying her husband on her shoulder as punishment, while villagers with sticks in their hands heckle her.

Police said that the couple returned from Gujarat to their village under Kotwali police station in the district during the coronavirus lockdown.

The nearly five-minute long video shows the woman struggling to walk to the man on her shoulders. Once she makes her husband get off, villagers force her to carry him once again.

#Watch: In a bizarre incident, a woman resident of Ranwas village under Para police post in #Jhabua, #MadhyaPradesh, was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders as a punishment for her alleged illicit relations with another man. pic.twitter.com/ooj8Kqvocj — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) July 30, 2020

"There was a dispute between the husband and wife. The husband questioned her fidelity. When we got the information we talked to the woman and lodged the FIR," Hindustan Times quoted Surendra Singh, Jhabua Kotwali police inspector, as saying.



The husband, as well as several others, including the woman's relatives, have been booked under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 147 (rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read: Denied Treatment By Three Hospitals, Coronavirus-Positive Woman Delivers Baby In Ambulance In Tripura