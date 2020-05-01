19-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped By Seven Men, Including Three Minors In Madhya Pradesh

Seven men, including three minors, allegedly gang-raped a 19-year-old woman about near Madhya Pradesh's Padhar on Wednesday, April 29.

Police said that the woman had gone to a petrol pump with her brother on his bike. They had to stop after the bike's headlight developed a snag. That is when they were attacked by three men.

The men threw her brother into a well and took her to a nearby dam, where the three of them and four others who later joined, took turns to rape her.

Her brother managed to come out of the well and consequently called his family for help, said a sub-divisional officer of police Padhar.

"While searching for the victim, the family members managed to get hold of one of the accused. They informed the police but before help could reach them, the accused escaped from the spot leaving behind his shirt in which he was carrying his Aadhar card. From the card he was identified as Lokesh Senia," India Today quoted him as saying.

The family found the survivor near the dam in an unconscious state. The same night, police cordoned off the entire area, and the next morning they detained five people including Sandeep Handiya, Shubham Bele, and three minors.

"The five were identified by the victim on Thursday and have now been arrested," police said.

The remaining two accused are absconding. While one of them has not been identified, the other one is Lokesh Senia, who was initially caught by the survivor's family but managed to escape.

After medical examination of the woman was done on April 30, Thursday, a case of gang rape was registered.

"We have gathered some information about the two absconding accused and they will be arrested soon. After the investigation is complete the case would be put up in a fast track court for a speedy trial," police said.

