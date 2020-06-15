Odisha: 70-Year-Old Woman Forced To Drag 120-Year-Old Bedridden Mother On Cot To Withdraw Her Pension

In an unfortunate incident, a woman was seen dragging her 120-year-old bedridden mother to the bank in Naupada district of Odisha.

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday, June 10, however, it came to the fore after a video was circulated widely on social media.

An elderly woman had to drag her 100-year-old mother on a cot to the Bank , at Nuapada District of Odisha, as officials refused access to her Jan Dhan Yojana account without physical verification.The incident took place three days back but videos viral on Saturday pic.twitter.com/gJ5MBPR8jQ — kalpataru ojha (@Ojha_kalpataru) June 14, 2020

Reportedly, the centenarian, identified as Labhe Baghel was dragged by her 70-year-old daughter, Gunja Dei, on a cot.



Gunja Dei was forced to take such an extreme step to prove that her mother was alive. The incident occurred when she went to withdraw the latter's pension which approximately amounted to ₹1,500 but the bank allegedly demanded physical verification of the account holder to transfer the money.

Reports suggest that as soon as Gunja Dei reached the bank along with her mother, the bank officials released the money seeing the condition of both the women.

After the video went viral, Raj Dholakia, MLA of Nuapada district said, "We came to know about the incident through video in which woman was seen being dragged on a cot. She was taken to the bank for withdrawal of her pension money. I request the government to look into the matter and take strict action against defaulters."

Raju Dholakia,Nuapada MLA says,"We came to know about the incident through video in which woman was seen being dragged on a cot.She was taken to the bank for withdrawal of her pension money. I request Govt to look into the matter&take strict action against defaulters". (14.06.20) pic.twitter.com/9VIS6X4yi4 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Business World reported local MLA from Nuapada's Khariar, Adhiraj Panigrahi slamming the bank officials, demanded strict action against them.

"Bank officials had been bothering the old lady for the last three months. The official flouted all laws and this act is against basic human rights. People should get their rights. I condemn this act and people responsible behind this should be removed from their post. These acts can be seen across various districts in Odisha," said Panigrahi.



The publication reported that the Chief Secretary of Odisha has written to regional managers of all government, private, scheduled banks and RRBs(Railway Recruitment Control Board) asking them to provide door-to-door service to elderly citizens.

