Coronavirus Outbreak: 68-Yr-Old Woman Dies In Delhi, Second Casualty In India

By :  Sumanti Sen  
Delhi   |   Published : 14 March 2020 4:10 AM GMT
Image Credit: India Today
The deceased woman, a resident of Janakpuri in West Delhi, had got the viral infection from her son, who had recently traveled to Japan, Geneva and Italy.

India on Friday, March 13, reported its second death due to coronavirus after a 68-year-old woman died in Delhi.

The health ministry said that the death was caused due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension). According to officials, she was admitted in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The deceased woman, a resident of Janakpuri in West Delhi, had got the viral infection from her son. Her son, 46, had recently traveled to Japan, Geneva and Italy. He too is being treated for Covid-19 at RML hospital.

"The woman had a history of contact with a positive case -- her son who had a travel history to Switzerland and Italy between February 5-22, 2020. The son had returned back to India on February 23. He initially was asymptomatic, but developed fever and cough after one day and reported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7. As per protocol, the family was screened and since he and his mother had fever and cough, both were admitted," India Today quoted an official statement as saying.

"She was a known case of diabetes and hypertension. Her sample was collected on March 8. Her condition worsened on March 9 with the development of pneumonia and she was shifted to the intensive care unit. Her sample also tested positive for Covid-19. Since March 9, she was having respiratory fluctuations and was provided ventilatory support. However, due to co-morbid conditions, she died on March 13 at RML Hospital, Delhi as confirmed by the treating Physician and Medical Superintendent," it said.

The statement further claimed that the Ministry of Health and Delhi government have taken up all precautionary measures as per protocol including screening, quarantine of the contacts. The status is also being monitored.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Health confirmed that the death of a 76-year-old man from Karnataka's Kalburgi occurred due to COVID-19, making him the first Indian to die from the viral infection.

At least 83 people have been affected by the virus in India.

