News

Gujarat: Woman, Two Daughters Assaulted With Axes, Sticks On Suspicion Of Being Witch, 7 Booked

The attackers said that their family members were falling sick and their cattle were dying because of the woman. They threatened to kill her and her daughters if she did not stop her witchcraft.

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat   |   16 Jun 2020 11:25 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Gujarat: Woman, Two Daughters Assaulted With Axes, Sticks On Suspicion Of Being Witch, 7 Booked

A 42-year-old woman and her two daughters were allegedly assaulted and thrashed by their distant relatives on suspicion of being a witch. The two daughters are aged 12 and 17.

The incident occurred in Dabhva village in Dahod's Sagtala taluka late in Ahmedabad on Sunday night, June 14. The victim's mother-in-law on Monday, June 15, filed an FIR naming seven people from the village.

The complaint filed at the Sagtala police station stated Kanaben Bariya and her daughters were at her farm when the attack took place. The accused attacked her and her two daughters axes and sticks. They accused Bariya of being a witch and causing problems in their family. When her daughters tried to intervene, they were assaulted too.

The men said that their family members were falling sick and their cattle were dying because of the woman. They threatened to kill her and her daughters if she did not stop her witchcraft.

The victim's mother-in-law witnessed the assault and rushed to inform her son and raised an alarm. The accused fled the spot as they saw villagers approaching.

The three victims were rushed to the nearest health centre, which referred them to the Godhra civil hospital for further treatment. Police confirmed that their condition is stable now.

"The families also had some old issues pertaining to a piece of land in the village. We are also investigating in that direction. So far no one has been arrested, investigations are underway," The Indian Express quoted investigating officer Amar Puwar as saying.

All seven accused have been booked under IPC sections 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation).

Also Read: Family Of Seven Beaten, Burnt With Cigarette, Poured Melted Wax On Over Suspicion Of Stealing Jewellery In Agra

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian