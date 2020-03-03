Delhi Riots: Woman Undergoes DNA Test To Claim Dead Father's Burned Leg

When 27-year-old Gulshan tried to find her father in the aftermath of the Delhi riots all she found was a charred leg. Eyewitnesses said that unidentified people first shot and then burnt her 60-year-old father, Mohammad Anwar.

A severely burnt leg was found by police from his rented accommodation in Shiv Vihar area. "The doctors took my DNA sample on Saturday and will confirm if the body part is my father's, following which they will hand over his remains to me," India Today quoted Gulshan as saying. Anwar, whose wife had died earlier, financially supported her daughter, her visually-impaired husband and their two children. "We were dependent on our father for survival as my husband lost his eyesight after an accident four years ago and cannot work," Gulshan said.

"On Tuesday (February 25) evening, my uncle called me and said that my father was killed during the violence. We rushed to Delhi from our home in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday," Gulshan said.

Mohammad Iqbal (76), Anwar's elder brother, said that his life was saved by neighbours who gave him shelter during the riots.

"When the violence broke out in Shiv Vihar, on February 25, my neighbours saved my life after giving me shelter in their house. Later in the evening, someone told me that my brother Anwar was killed by a mob," Iqbal said.

Gulshan and her family have been travelling every day to find the remains of her dead father - they travelled a distance of 95 km from her house in Pilkhuwa in UP to Delhi.

"My uncle filed a case on Tuesday evening. Later, police went to my father's house and found only his charred leg. He had some goats that were also burnt to death by the mob. Now, we are waiting to get his body to perform his last rites," she said.

