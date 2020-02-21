'I Will Not Tolerate This': Father Of Woman Who Chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan At Bengaluru's Anti-CAA Rally

Bengaluru Police on Thursday, February 20, detained a 20-year-old journalism student from a city college, for chanting "Pakistan Zindabad" at an anti-CAA rally in the city. The event was organised by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Federation.

The student identified as Amulya Leona can be seen chanting "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan three times and then said, "The difference between Pakistan zindabad and Hindustan zindabad is that Pakistan zindabad..." She was stipped from making any further statements and was dragged out of stage immediately.

In the video, AIMIM activists can be seen snatching her mic away, while she tries to reason with them. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also tells her that she cannot say such things.

#WATCH The full clip of the incident where a woman named Amulya at an anti-CAA-NRC rally in Bengaluru raised slogan of 'Pakistan zindabad' today. AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi present at rally stopped the woman from raising the slogan; He has condemned the incident. pic.twitter.com/wvzFIfbnAJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Owaisi, who was the main speaker at the event held at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, condemned the incident and said, "I condemn this statement. The woman is not associated with us. For me, it is always Bharat Zindabad, and will remain Bharat Zindabad (Humare liye Bharat Zindabad tha, zindabad rahega)."

Owaisi said he hoped the organisers would ensure that there is a proper enquiry against Amulya.

Speaking to India Today, Amulya's father, who is a local JDS Hobli level president, said, "This is absolutely wrong. I will not tolerate what she said. I have many times told her not to get involved with Muslims, but she did not listen. I have told her many times not to make provocative statements, but she did not listen."

#WATCH "What Amulya said is wrong. She was joined by some Muslims&wasn't listening to me,"father of Amulya (who raised 'Pakistan zindabad'slogan at anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru today). He was confronted by unidentified men who were standing around him while he made the statement. pic.twitter.com/S0OQ2SpUXT — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

"I told her to come here since I was not well, and I am a heart patient, but she told me to look after my health on my own. I disconnected the call, and we have not spoken since," he added.

Talking about the incident, B Ramesh, DCP Bengaluru (West) said, "We have registered a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A&B (promoting enmity between different groups, and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). Once formalities are completed, we will produce Amulya before the judicial magistrate."

In a Facebook post that Amulya had put up in February, she said that "a nation means its people who must get their basic facilities and avail their fundamental rights" and that one "does not become a part of another nation by shouting a slogan of Zindabad in favour of that nation".

She also wrote: "Hindustan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad, Bangladesh Zindabad, Sri Lanka Zindabad, Nepal Zindabad, Afghanistan Zindabad, China Zindabad, Bhutan Zindabad, No matter which country, Zindabad to all countries."



