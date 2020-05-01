News

Mother, Newborn Die After 5 Hospitals Refuse To Attend Amid COVID-19 Suspicion

The woman's husband alleged negligence by the hospitals and said had she been provided timely care and consider her case as an emergency, she would have survived.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   1 May 2020 11:45 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-01T17:41:14+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Mother, Newborn Die After 5 Hospitals Refuse To Attend Amid COVID-19 Suspicion
A 20-year old woman in Hyderabad died on Monday night after she was allegedly denied by various hospitals over suspicion of critical complications and being infected with COVID-19, a day after her newborn baby died of respiratory problems.


Mahender, husband of the deceased, Janila, from Yapadinne village in Gadwal district told reporters that the delay cost him his wife's life. He also alleged negligence of various hospitals they had to shuttle between.

Janila was rushed to the local hospital in Gadwal, after she started developing labour pains on April 24, where the doctors referred her to Kurnool town in Andhra Pradesh, as she was suffering from anaemia and blood pressure.

From there, the family was advised to visit the government hospital in Mahabubnagar, where the specialists again referred them to go to Hyderabad. At the point when they went to the government maternity hospital at Koti in Hyderabad, the medical staff asked her to undergo COVID-19 test, considering their travel from Gadwal, which was a declared red zone. She reported negative to the tests conducted the following day.

According to the NEWS18 report, the woman gave birth on April 26 at government maternity hospital at Petla Burj, where she was shifted later. The newborn was shifted to Niloufer Hospital for Children due to respiratory problems, later succumbing to the complications.

Janila was later moved to the Osmania Hospital, as her condition worsened, where she breathed her last. The State Human Rights Commission directed the Mahabubnagar district and the State Family Welfare to provide a report on the case.

Also Read: Almost 50% Of Those Who Died Of COVID-19 In India Are Below 60 Years

