Lockdown 4.0: Uttar Pradesh Bride Walks 80 Km To Reach Grooms's House, Ties Nuptial Knot

The couple was going to tie the nuptial knot on May 4 but without any transportation, the groom's family was unable to take the baraat to the girl's village.

Richa Mukherjee (Digital Journalist) 
Uttar Pradesh   |   26 May 2020 8:54 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, a 19-year-old girl walked 80 km from Kanpur to marry her fiance, stranded in Kannauj.

In an attempt to not let the lockdown be a deterrent to her marriage, the teenager walked all alone covering almost 80km from Kanpur to Kannauj to be united with her fiance.

Goldie hailing from Laxman Tilak village of Kanpur's Dehat district had been engaged to Virendra Kumar Rathor of Baisapur village in Kannauj. The couple was going to tie the nuptial knot on May 4 but without any transportation, the groom's family was unable to take the baraat to the girl's village. After consultation a mutual decision was taken by both the families to postpone the wedding for a more suitable time.

However, the bride was unable to fathom the delay in her marriage and decided to reach the groom's village, The New Indian Express reported.

Goldie started walking in the wee hours on May 20. After traversing a distance of 80km she finally made it to his house by the evening. Startled at encountering Goldie at their doorstep, her in-laws immediately informed her parents of her arrival who were frantic in search of their missing daughter. Despite her in-laws' insistence that she return to her house and get married in the future at a suitable time, Goldie was insistent on tieing the knot the very day.

Failed to convinced the bride, the groom's family arranged for marriage offerings in a short period of time and got the young couple married at a temple situated in Shakarwara Bigulai village in Kannauj.

