Punjab: Wife, Children Strangle Man To Death After He Attempts To Rape Stepdaughter

A woman along with her children strangled her husband to death after he allegedly tried to rape the couple's minor daughter.

The incident took place on Saturday night, at their rented apartment in Madhopuri area of Ludhiana when the man who came home drunk allegedly tried to rape his stepdaughter.

The Police said that the 46-year-old man was strangled to death with a wire by his wife, 15-year-old daughter and a 20-year-old stepson.

According to the Indian Express report, the woman had a second marriage with the man and had two children from her first marriage, a daughter and a son. In 2014, the man had allegedly attempted to rape his minor stepdaughter, for which he had spent six months in jail. The girl had later committed suicide.

The couple had three children, the 15-year old daughter and two minor sons.

"While the stepson held the man's hands, the woman and her daughter strangled him using a piece of wire. He was drunk and had a fight with his wife after returning home. According to his wife, he first thrashed her and then tried to rape the minor girl. Two days back also, he had thrashed his wife and hit her in the head. He was an acute drinker," ACP Gurbinder Singh told the agency.

According to the report. the man also allegedly attempted to rape his sister-in-law but no FIR was registered in that case.

The woman and her children have now been booked under section 302 (Murder: Death or Imprisonment for Life + Fine) of the Indian Penal Code at Daresi police station. The postmortem report of the body is awaited, the ACP informed.

