'Enormous Commitment By Indian Govt': WHO Praises India's Efforts Against Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday lauded the Indian government's commitment to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 8000 globally and infected more than 200,097.

"I think the commitment of the Indian government from the top level, the Prime Minister's office himself, has been enormous, very impressive. This is one of the reasons why India is doing very well. I am very impressed that everyone has been mobilised," Henk Bekedam, the WHO Representative to India said.

The WHO also hailed the apex medical research institute for managing to contain the SARS-COV-2.

"We have very good research capacity in India and especially at the ICMR and the Department of Health Research. They have been able to isolate the virus and now India will continue to be part of the research community," Bekedam added.

The virus strains have been isolated by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) in Pune, using the throat swabs of the first three patients in Kerala, who came from Wuhan.

Last week, the ICMR had released that they have been successful in isolating the new strain of coronavirus with their first step towards developing the drugs, vaccines for COVID-19 and rapid diagnostic kits.

India has reported 137 cases of the novel coronavirus, while 3 people have died in the country from the virus. The virus, which first originated in Wuhan, has infected more than 200,106 people and killed 8,010 people globally.

India has intensified efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic by imposing a ban on large gatherings, shutting down schools, colleges, gyms, nightclubs and weekly markets.

The Indian government has also stepped up by taking necessary restrictions and banning travel from the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom from March 18.

The UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait were also added to the list of countries which require compulsory quarantine for a minimum of 14 days. People from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia have also been prohibited to travel to India.

The WHO on Monday, had urged all countries to ramp up their testing programs to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have a simple message to all countries - test, test, test," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said while addressing a press conference in Geneva. "All countries should be able to test all suspected cases, they cannot fight this pandemic blindfolded," he added.

