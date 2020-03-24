Coronavirus Infected 1 Lakh People In 67 Days, Next 2 Lakh In Just 15 Days: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported that the coronavirus pandemic that originated from Wuhan, China, took a time period of almost two months or 67 days to infect the first 1,00,000 people while it took just 15 days to hit the mark of next 2,00,000 infected cases.

WHO took to Twitter to inform about the alarming rate of escalation of the COVID-19 cases where it said, "More than 300,000 cases of COVID19 have now been reported to WHO, from almost every country across the globe. The pandemic is accelerating. It took 67 days from the 1st reported case to reach the first 100K cases, 11 days for the second 100K & just 4 days for the third 100K."

"More than 300,000 cases of #COVID19 have now been reported to WHO, from almost every country in the 🌍.

The pandemic is accelerating.

It took 67 days from the 1st reported case to reach the first 100K cases, 11 days for the second 100K & just 4 days for the third 100K"-@DrTedros pic.twitter.com/XoBkVnWtLH — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 23, 2020

WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the virus outbreak was "accelerating" and warned of hitting the next 1,00,000 in the matter of a few days.

COVID-19 has affected more than 3,90,000 individuals and claimed over 17,000 deaths around the globe.

However, the experts are of the opinion that the figures might be under-reported due to a lack of testing-infrastructure for the virus, while many countries are yet to start adequate testing in substantial numbers.

Hinting at curbing the spread of the contagion, WHO suggested that the trajectory of the pandemic can be changed.

Yet, the WHO chief acknowledged that a number of countries are still struggling to take more aggressive measures due to a lack of resources and access to tests.

