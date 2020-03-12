WHO Declares Coronavirus A Global Pandemic; Confirmed Cases Cross 123,800 Globally

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, March 11, declared the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has spread to at least 114 countries around the world, a pandemic.

"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said while addressing a media gathering in Geneva said. "We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic," he added.

"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

According to the WHO, a pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease.

"An epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people," is how the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a pandemic. "We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. "We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear," he added. India's total number of coronavirus cases rose to 67 after two cases were reported in Mumbai, reported NDTV. With 8 cases reported in Pune, Maharashtra now has a total of 10 cases.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressed a press conference today to update on COVID-19(Corona Virus):



2 patients in Mumbai & 8 in Pune have been detected positive for COVID-19(Corona Virus). They've been kept in the hospital under observation. pic.twitter.com/qHQhkhhxt0 — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) March 11, 2020