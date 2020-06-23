News

"Not A Choice Between Lives and Livelihood": WHO Warns Countries As Global COVID-19 Cases Rise

Some countries are continuing to see a rapid spike in cases and deaths, while some others that have successfully suppressed transmission are now seeing an upswing in cases as they reopen their societies and economies, WHO chief said.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   23 Jun 2020 5:33 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Sumanti Sen | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: The Times Of India

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged to maintain a balance between protection against COVID-19 and minimising social, economic damage, as global daily new cases keep hitting a new record.

"It's not a choice between lives and livelihoods. Countries can do both," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The latest numbers from WHO show that over 183,000 new cases of the deadly virus were reported on Sunday, the highest in a single day so far. Worldwide, more than 9.1 million cases have now been reported and more than 474,000 people have succumbed to COVID-19.

Some countries continue to see a rapid spike in fresh infections and deaths, while some others that have successfully contained transmission are now witnessing an upswing in cases as they reopen their economies, WHO chief said.

He also urged countries to be careful and creative in looking for solutions that allow people to stay safe while getting on with their lives, and to double down on the fundamental public health measures. He said that every individual should carry out measures to protect themselves and others, such as maintain physical distance, cleaning hands and wearing a mask.

The WHO chief also mentioned about the potential of steroid dexamethasone in treatment of COVID-19, saying "although the data are still preliminary, the recent finding that the steroid dexamethasone has life-saving potential for critically ill COVID-19 patients gave us a much-needed reason to celebrate." He also reiterated that it should only be used for patients with severe illness and under close clinical supervision.

