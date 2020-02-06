One In 10 Indians Likely To Develop Cancer In Their Lifetime: World Health Organisation

The World Health Organisation in a report has revealed that one in 10 Indians may develop cancer during their lifetime while one in 15 may die due to the virulent disease.

The WHO and International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) have released two reports: one aimed at setting the global agenda on the disease; the other focused on research and prevention.

The agency has warned that the world may see about a 60 per cent increase in cancer cases over the next two decades if current trends continue. The major increase (an estimated 81 per cent) in new cases will occur in low- and middle-income countries, where survival rates are currently lowest.

The World Cancer Report said that India registered 7,84,800 deaths due to cancer and had 2.26 million 5-year prevalent cases in 2018. It noted that nations like Brazil, China, India, the Russian Federation and South Africa in 2012 indicated a loss of US$ 46.3 billion due to premature death from cancer. The amount corresponds to 0.2-0.5% of total gross domestic product (GDP) in these countries.

According to the report, breast cancer-162,500 cases, oral cancer - 120,000 cases, cervical cancer - 97,000 cases, lung cancer - 68,000 cases, stomach cancer - 57,000 cases, and colorectal cancer - 57,000 as the six common cancer types in India. These six types of cancer comprised of 49 per cent of all the new cancer cases.

Of the 5.70 lakh of new cancer cases in male, oral cancer amount to 92,000 cases, lung cancer comprises of 49,000, stomach cancer - 39,000, colorectal cancer - 37,000, and oesophageal cancer 34,000 cases. All these cancer types account for 45 per cent of cancer in the male.

In the case of women, 5.87 lakh of new cancer cases were reported. Of this, breast cancer comprised of 162,500 cases, 97,000 cervical cancer cases, 36,000 ovarian cancer, 28,000 oral cancer cases, and 20,000 colorectal cancer.

Tobacco-related cancers account for 34-69 per cent of all cancers in men and constitute 10-27 per cent of all cancers in women in most regions in India, the report notes. The body has warned that global cancer rates could rise by 60 per cent in the next 20 years unless there is a significant enhancement in cancer care in low and middle-income countries.

The report disclosed that 80 per cent of the world's smokers live in low and middle-income countries. Of this, more than 50 per cent of smokers live in India, Indonesia, and China.

In India, there are currently 164 million users of smokeless tobacco, 69 million smokers, and 42 million smokers and chewers. The report mentioned that cancer types related to overweight and obesity, such as colorectal, uterine, prostate, and ovarian cancer are on the rise.

Steps To Reduce Cancer Risk

The agency has also come up with 12 steps to reduce cancer risk.

The body has strictly asked not to smoke or consume any form of tobacco. It has advised to make home smoke-free and support smoke-free policies at the workplace.

It has asked to maintain a healthy body weight and limit the time one spends sitting. WHO has advised people to consume a healthy diet. It is also advised people to eat more grains, pulses, vegetables, and fruit and restrict the consumption of high-calorie foods and limit the intake of alcohol.

WHO has asked women to breastfeed their baby and advised parents to make sure their children are vaccinated against Hepatitis B and human papillomavirus (HPV).

