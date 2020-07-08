Life-Saving HIV Drugs Risk Shortage As COVID-19 Disrupts Supplies: WHO

The World Health Organisation in a report released on July 6 said that over a third of the world's nations are at risk of running out of life-saving AIDS drugs because of disturbance in supply lines caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Twenty-four out of those 73 nations have already reported critically low supplies of the vital antiretroviral drugs," the report mentioned.

WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus termed the findings of the survey as "deeply concerning".

"We cannot let the COVID-19 pandemic undo the hard-won gains in the global response to this disease," he said.

The WHO said that nearly 8.3 million HIV-positive people are dependent on the antiretroviral drugs in the 24 worst-hit states , which constitutes nearly one-third of the total number of people taking HIV treatment globally.

While there is no cure for AIDS, drugs known as antiretrovirals (ARVs) can curb the virus and prevent HIV-positive people from transmitting it to others.



Over 38 million people worldwide are currently infected with HIV. The survey found that during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, a failure of suppliers to deliver ARVs on time, combined with restrictions on land and air transport and limited access to health services, have caused major disruptions to drug supplies.

The WHO has issued guidance on maintaining equal access to essential health services, such as HIV treatment and testing clinics, during the COVID-19. It says health authorities should consider "multi-month dispensing" for AIDS drugs, a policy whereby medicines are prescribed for up to six months.

Also Read: Failures Of AIDS Fight Show Need For 'Fair' COVID Response: UNAIDS Chief