West Bengal: School In Paschim Medinipur Reopens Defying Govt Orders, Receives Show-Cause Notice

Violating government orders, a state-run school in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district resumed classes on August 12, prompting the government to issue a show-cause notice to the school's headmaster.

Headmaster Brindaban Ghatak of Hatsarberia BC Roy High School in the Daspur area said that the decision to resume classes for Class 10 students was taken keeping in view the impact on education amid the nationwide lockdown.

"We started the classes following all social distancing norms and standard protocols. The students are very enthusiastic about coming to the school after staying at home for all these months," Ghatak said.

He also said that many parents have also requested the school authorities to restart classes, the headmaster said.

"We will close the school building if asked by the education department but in that case, we may opt for taking classes in the open," Brindaban Ghatak said.

The school was also considering re-starting classes of grade 11 and 12 following all necessary COVID-19 protocols. However, an official of the Education Department said that the headmaster has been issued a show-cause notice and demanded explanation for violating the government directive.

"He has to reply within 24 hours. The district inspector has also been asked to visit the school on Thursday and file a report," the official said. Public health expert Kajal Banik claimed that the decision will put the health of children at risk.

