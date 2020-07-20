News

West Bengal: After Local Residents, State Power Minister Receives Inflated Electricity Bill, Demands Justification

Power Minister Sovan Deb Chatterjee received an exorbitant electricity bill and said that the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation must justify the "exaggerated" electricity charges during the lockdown.

Inflated electricity bills in Kolkata during the lockdown not just left the common residents but West Bengal's Power Minister Sovan Deb Chatterjee amused as well.

Sovan Deb Chatterjee received an exorbitant electricity bill and said that the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) must justify the "exaggerated" electricity charges during the lockdown period.

CESC is a private firm that supplies electricity to over 33 lakh customers in Kolkata. The firm faced severe challenges during the cyclone Amphan which left several poles and wires uprooted.

"I have been flooded with complaints over-exaggerated billing by the CESC. I have asked them to either justify why they are charging so much or adjust the bills accordingly," the power minister said.

He has also instructed CESC to publish an advertisement in the paper, mentioning the reasons for the inflated power bills received by people in Kolkata. "I request the CESC to officially release a press statement announcing the increase in their fees," he said.

Several local residents have also insisted that the power bills must be investigated.

"We are really worried about the electricity bill this month. The bills used to be between Rs 800-900 and now we have received the power bill of Rs 3,000 this month. We can't pay such a huge sum," Sunil Haldar, a Behala resident said.

"They are asking us to pay in instalments but why I would pay Rs 3000 to them when I haven't used that much? CESC is oppressing us, this must be investigated," he said.

The unexpected inflated power bills have triggered row against the CESC. Slamming the Central and the state governments, people have also demanded that electricity should be provided for free.

Responding to the criticism, CESC Managing Director Debashish Banerjee said: "We are not overcharging. Last two months, we charged less than consumption. This month, the unbilled amount of the last two months was added to this month's charges. We are offering an option of payment in instalments."

Meanwhile, State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also assured relief to the people.

