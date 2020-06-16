West Bengal: Government Introduces Software To Keep Track Of Employees Working From Home

To ensure that employee's productivity does not suffer amid the coronavirus scenario, the Mamata Banerjee government has come up with software to monitor the performance of its employees working from home.

Hindustan Times quoted a senior official who informed about the introduction of the software to be used by the state's finance department on an experimental basis.

"If the results are satisfactory, we will put this to use in other departments," the official said.

The West Bengal government is of the opinion that the government employees should not violate official working hours during the current work-from-home situation.

"The employees have to log in to the software, enabling the department concerned to monitor their performance and office hours. We must ensure that work is not hampered because they are at home," he added.

The guidelines issued by the state government allowed only asymptomatic employees to attend office on a rotation basis.

Any employee with symptoms of mild fever, cough and cold need not attend office. The guidelines also stated that the officers and staff residing in the containment zones are prohibited from attending office. Such individuals are instructed to work from home until the area is declared as a clear area.

The state government has also discouraged face-to-face meetings and said officers should communicate via intercom, mobile phone and video-conferencing.



Also Read: 57.13 Lakh Employed In Uttar Pradesh Under MGNREGA, Highest In Country