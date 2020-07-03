News

Bangladesh Traders Block Indian Trucks At Bengal Border After India's Curbs On Imports

The agitators, who began their protest on Wednesday, July 1, had blocked the entry of Indian trucks for several hours, claiming that the border will remain sealed until India permits import.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   3 July 2020 9:51 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Exports to Bangladesh via the Petrapole border were restricted on Thursday, July 2, as the Bangladeshi traders and their workers demanded that India should permit imports from the neighbouring country.

"Today, there was nil export from India via Petrapole," Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Chairman (East) Sushil Patwari said, seeking intervention of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee into the matter.

Some trucks with perishable goods moved their cargo to Gojadanga, a smaller land port in the North 24 Parganas.

"We have not allowed any truck to enter Benapole. This will continue until India resumes import of our goods," Benapole C&F Agents Staff Association secretary Sajidur Rehman said.

"Our exporters and a lot of workers associated with exports are suffering due to delay from the Indian side to allow shipments from us," Rehman said.

"Indian manufacturers, including MSMEs, are running short of essential supplies and raw materials as imports are not allowed. Since Bangladesh has allowed entry of Indian goods, it is required to import their cargo to keep the trade balance moving," Patwari wrote in a letter to the state chief minister.

