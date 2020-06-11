'LED Over Ventilator': Photo Of Villagers Listening To Amit Shah On TV Screens In Bengal Triggers Debate

An image of villagers sitting in front of an LED TV, affixed to a bamboo shrub, in a remote village of West Bengal has triggerred a massive debate on social media.

While the state is struggling to revive from the devastation of Cyclone Amphan and the country battles the coronavirus pandemic, the BJP installed 70,000 flat-screen television sets and 15,000 giant LED screens in West Bengal only for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally on Tuesday.

The virtual rally marked the beginning of the campaign for assembly elections which is due next year in the state with an estimated 78,000 polling booths.

This is a defining image from Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally in Bengal yesterday. People with modest means in interiors of Bengal watched him live! Just to give a sense of the reach, the live feed on @BJP4Bengal's Facebook page alone has been shared approx 32,000 times! pic.twitter.com/u4vwDOtfPs — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 10, 2020

BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh tweeted an image of villagers watching the Home Minister on one of the TVs, claiming it to be a sign of the party's "relentless pursuit for the last five years".



People in remote villages of West Bengal listening to @AmitShah during #BJPJanSamvad . This is the reach @BJP4Bengal has achieved thru' relentless pursuit for last 5 years . People want better days . pic.twitter.com/hBpzysKDNU — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) June 10, 2020

The photo did not go down well with many people. The image, however, received massive criticism from the opposition parties, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.



Lashing out at the BJP, Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Rakesh Sachan said that the saffron party cannot send Rs 7,500 to the poor affected by the lockdown, or arrange transport for them but was going out of its way to promote its election campaign.

The Aam Aadmi Party also shared the image and ran a caption contest. The party also said, "LED screens instead of ventilators. The country is really changing."

Several Twitteratis also called out out the BJP over the LED Tv.

LED instead of Ventilator. BJP needs only Governance in all states by hook or crook. As far as ventilator is concerned, everyone had seen the quality of ventilator ordered in Gujarat recently by top BJP brass. https://t.co/5h6avpITF2 — Nesar Ahmed Ansari (@nesar_dhn) June 10, 2020





Don't have money to take back Migrants to their homes, but could conduct 72,000 LED's for campaigning in remote areas of bihar.Self serving dirty politicians of the BJP! The only things that they can do with competence- spreading lies, doing jhumlas and polarization! pic.twitter.com/kcQtrYm1BQ — HM JUNAID AHMED (@HMJUNAIDAHMED3) June 10, 2020

The BJP had said that Amit Shah's virtual rally was a "huge success".



Shah addressed the rally from the national capital as part of the party's "Jan Samvad" campaign has nothing to do with elections.



