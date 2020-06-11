News

'LED Over Ventilator': Photo Of Villagers Listening To Amit Shah On TV Screens In Bengal Triggers Debate

'Don't have money to take back Migrants to their homes, but could afford 72,000 LED's for campaigning in remote areas,' a Twitterati wrote.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   11 Jun 2020 9:53 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M

Image Credit: NDTV

An image of villagers sitting in front of an LED TV, affixed to a bamboo shrub, in a remote village of West Bengal has triggerred a massive debate on social media.

While the state is struggling to revive from the devastation of Cyclone Amphan and the country battles the coronavirus pandemic, the BJP installed 70,000 flat-screen television sets and 15,000 giant LED screens in West Bengal only for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally on Tuesday.

The virtual rally marked the beginning of the campaign for assembly elections which is due next year in the state with an estimated 78,000 polling booths.

BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh tweeted an image of villagers watching the Home Minister on one of the TVs, claiming it to be a sign of the party's "relentless pursuit for the last five years".

The photo did not go down well with many people. The image, however, received massive criticism from the opposition parties, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Lashing out at the BJP, Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Rakesh Sachan said that the saffron party cannot send Rs 7,500 to the poor affected by the lockdown, or arrange transport for them but was going out of its way to promote its election campaign.

The Aam Aadmi Party also shared the image and ran a caption contest. The party also said, "LED screens instead of ventilators. The country is really changing."

Several Twitteratis also called out out the BJP over the LED Tv.


The BJP had said that Amit Shah's virtual rally was a "huge success".

Shah addressed the rally from the national capital as part of the party's "Jan Samvad" campaign has nothing to do with elections.

Also Read: Rajasthan CM Gehlot Accuses BJP Of Trying To 'Destabilize' Govt, Moves MLAs To Resort

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian