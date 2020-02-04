Wedding Hall To Examination Hall: This 24-Yr-Old Bengaluru Woman Balances It All

A 24-year-old M.Com student in Bengaluru wrote her third-semester examination in her wedding attire, leaving the examination hall surprised.

Harshitha was stuck in a dilemma when her marriage and her third-semester examination were scheduled on the same day. But draped in a green saree with a garland tucking her hair, she looked oddly comfortable while writing the examination.

Initially giving in to the pressure of her family and relatives, she had decided to skip her exams. But after approaching the Chairman of the Department of Studies and Research in Sanskrit, Bangalore University, Professor Dr C. Shivaraju for advice, Harishitha had a change of plans.

Prof Shivaraju advised her to finish the wedding rituals and then appear for the examination.

Minutes after tying the nuptial knot, Harshitha walked into the examination centre with doubts clouding her mind if she would be allowed to take the examination for late attendance, however, with Professor Shivaraju's consent she was allowed to write her semester examination.

"The student was worried whether she would be able to reach the examination centre on time. But I was present at the examination centre and ensured that she was allowed to appear for the exam. She reached the centre at around 11:10 AM, about 10 minutes after the commencement of the exam," Shivaraju said, reported Deccan Herald.

While Harshitha seemed relieved and confident about the results, her decision to take the exam amid her marriage ceremony was appreciated by all.

Also Read: At 17, This Haryana Girl Has Enrolled 700 students In School, Stopped 40 Child Marriages