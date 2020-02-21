'We Are 15 Crore But Can Be Bigger Force Than 100 Crore': AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan's Statement Triggers Furore

At an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan on February 16 said that 15 crore Muslims can be heavy on the other 100 crore.

"We have to move together. We have to take Azadi (freedom), things that we don't get by asking, we have to take it by force, remember it," the AIMIM leader can be heard saying in Hindi, in the video that surfaced online on Thursday, February 20.

"Now the time has come, we are told that we have sent our mothers and sisters in the front and were sitting covered in a blanket... Only our lionesses have come out, and you are already sweating. Understand what will happen if we come together. (We maybe) 15 crore, but are heavy on 100 (crore), remember it," he can be heard saying.

It is believed that Pathan was referring to the women who are protesting against CAA at Shaheen Bhag in Delhi. Pathan's statements sparked a row with the Bharatiya Janata Party criticising his comments left, right and centre. BJP's Karnataka unit slammed Pathan for his statements and said that such threats don't work in new India.

"Hiding behind Children and Women, LEGENDS are seeking "Azadi". What more Azadi do they want? Aren't they enjoying every kind of Azadi since 1947? Waris Pathan and other leaders of AIMIM should come out of their Aurangzeb's World," it tweeted.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Delhi, party spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Pathan's statements were indicative of the conspiracy going on in the name of protests against the CAA. "I want to ask all the so-called liberals, who have been opposing CAA, why are they silent on his remarks," Patra said. Meanwhile, BJP Yuva Morcha member Parimal Deshpande on Thursday filed a written complaint against Pathan at the Deccan police station in Pune.

'My Statements Quoted Out Of Context': Waris Pathan

Meanwhile, Pathan issues a statement on Thursday, and said that his statements were "quoted out of context" and that neither he nor his party supports anything that "creates a divide between people on the basis of caste, creed and religion." "I hereby wish to reiterate that I can never say anything intentionally or unintentionally that hurts the sentiments of any caste, community or gender," he said in the statement. "I am a proud Indian and respect the plurality of this country. But yes, I am angry just like many other Indians, who believe in the Constitution of this country, the sheer neglect by the Govt in addressing the issues concerning CAA/NRC and NPA against which people have been protesting across the country in a democratic way," he added.