Sonam Wangchuk Wants Indians To Defeat China Through Boycotting Chinese Goods

Wangchuk said that China's recent decisions, not just at the border, but also in the South China Sea, is a distraction for Chinese people due to failures of the Xi Jinping's administration.

The Logical Indian Crew
Ladakh   |   31 May 2020 2:15 PM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Sonam Wangchuk, the man who inspired Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 3 Idiots, has suggested Indians how to win a war against China, first, through Army and second, by boycotting Chinese companies.

Wangchuk, a former engineer and now an education reformer, believes that boycott should be a people's movement against China's escalating aggression.

He is urging people to "give up all Chinese software in a week, all Chinese hardware in a year".

"On one hand, our soldiers are fighting them and on the other hand, we buy Chinese hardware and use software like the TikTok app, we give them business worth crores so they can arm their soldiers to fight against us," the social innovator said.

He also said that Modi's constant push for 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is deep-rooted. He also said that he will be giving up his Chinese-made iPhone in a week.

Wangchuk said that China's recent decisions, not just at the border, but also in the South China Sea, is a distraction for Chinese people due to failures of the Xi Jinping's administration.

He also claimed that the Indo-Sino war of 1962 was Chinese Government's tactic that they used to shift their citizens' attention away from its failures.

"#BoycottMadeInChina #SoftwareInAWeekHardwareInAYear to stop Chinese bullying in Ladakh & eventually to liberate the 1.4 Bn bonded labourers in China, as also the 10 Mn Uighur Muslims & 6 Mn Tibetan Buddhists," Wangchuk tweeted.

Several actors also supported Wangchuk and uninstalled Chinese video app TikTok from their phones.

