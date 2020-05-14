News

67% Of India's Vulnerable Population Lost Jobs, 74% Eating Lesser Amid Lockdown: Survey

The survey was conducted from April 13 to May 9 by Azim Premji University's Centre for Sustainable Development (CSE), and included 3,970 people in urban and rural pockets in 12 states, carried through civil society organizations.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   14 May 2020 4:50 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-14T12:05:17+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Writer : Pallavi Mehra
67% Of India

Image Credit: NDTV, Livelaw (Representational)

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, about 67% of India's vulnerable population lost their jobs, and there was a 63% dip in earnings, revealed a survey. 74% has started eating less than before to cut costs, and 61% households did not have enough money to buy a week's ration, News18 reported.

The survey was conducted from April 13 to May 9 by Azim Premji University's Centre for Sustainable Development (CSE). It included 3,970 people in urban and rural pockets in 12 states, carried through civil society organizations.

"Given the circumstances, it was desirable that we speak to the bottom run, the most vulnerable sections, and we wanted to know what was happening with these people. These were identified through these civil society organisations that we worked with," D. Rosa Abraham, Research Fellow at the CSE said.

The survey focused on three broad areas - impact on their work/employment, impact on their households and access to government relief.

"Health is a medium-term impact. Most of them (those who were surveyed) reported they can't afford to buy beyond a week's worth of food- food intake is definitely compromised; they have reported they reduced the quantity of meals. In the medium and long-term, this will have a nutritional impact and girls will be first impacted, this is something that is worrying," Abraham added.

A significant number of households - 43% in urban and 34% in rural areas - had to take loans for essential expenses during the lockdown, while as much as 86% in towns and 54% in rural areas reported that they will face a hard time to pay rent next month onward.

Also Read: 27 Million Youth In Age Group Of 20-30 Years Lost Jobs In April: CMIE

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorWriter
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Pallavi Mehra

Pallavi Mehra

contributor

Intern

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian