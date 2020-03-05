News

West Bengal: Man Gets Voter ID Card With Dog's Photo Instead Of His Own

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 5 March 2020 9:44 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-05T19:11:09+05:30
West Bengal: Man Gets Voter ID Card With Dog

Image Credits: ANI

Sunil Karmakar on March 4 said that he had applied for a correction in his voter ID card and the revised card had a dog's photo instead of his own.

In a bizarre incident, a resident of Ramnagar village in West Bengal's Murshidabad was issued a voter ID card with dog's photo on it.

Sunil Karmakar on March 4 said that he had applied for a correction in his voter ID card and the revised card that he received had a dog's photo instead of his own.

He said that he was called at Dulal Smriti School and his voter ID card was given to him. "The officer there signed and gave it to me but he didn't see the photo," Karmakar said, adding that they are playing with his "dignity".

He said he will go to the Block Development Officer (BDO) and request that this should not happen again.

However, Rajarshi Chakraborty, BDO, referring to the incident said that it was a mistake and the voter ID card will be corrected.

He said that this issued voter ID card is not the final voter ID card and will receive a corrected one. Pointing at the dog's photo he said someone while filling online application might have added it.

"The photo has already been corrected. He'll get the final ID card with the correct photo," he added.

The Logical Indian Take

The Indian voter ID card is an identity document issued by the Election Commission of India. It is an important identity proof for Indian citizens which allows them to cast their vote. An image of a dog instead of the card bearer is not only shocking but points at the lackadaisical attitude of the government officials involved in the making of the card.

At a time when proving the citizenship has become the bone of contention, a blunder like this is inadmissible.

Also Read: Voter Identification Card Sufficient Enough To Prove Your Citizenship: Mumbai Court

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

#HumanBehindTheWoman: This Woman Cab Driver Is Proving That Nothing Is Like A "Man

Exclusive#HumanBehindTheWoman: This Woman Cab Driver Is Proving That Nothing Is Like A "Man's Job"

Ahead Of Women

Good GovernanceAhead Of Women's Day, Schoolgirl Made District Collector For A Day In Maharashtra

News'My Husband Might Get Killed Inside Jail': Kafeel Khan's Wife To Allahabad HC, UP Govt Denies Claims

India Among

NewsIndia Among 'Least Free' Democracies, Kashmir 'Not Free': Freedom In The World 2020 Report

West Bengal: Man Gets Voter ID Card With Dog

NewsWest Bengal: Man Gets Voter ID Card With Dog's Photo Instead Of His Own

News'No Handshake, Only Namaste': Israeli PM Advises Citizens Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak