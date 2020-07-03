Visually Impaired COVID-19 Survivor Donates Plasma For Treatment Of 80-Yr-Old Critical Patient

In a heartwarming gesture, a 27-year-old visually impaired music teacher from Mumbai's Mankhurd volunteered to donate plasma, after recovering from COVID-19, to aid the treatment of an 80-year-old who is reportedly in a 'critical' condition.

The authorities at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai approached several coronavirus survivors for plasma donation but Nitesh Sonwane stepped up for the life-saving deed.

"It was my first day at work post-quarantine when I received the call. I immediately informed my superiors that I wish to donate plasma and they immediately agreed. Within an hour, I was at the hospital, being counselled about the process. It felt like I was fulfilling my responsibility," said Nitesh, reported Deccan Herald.

Not letting his impairment deter him from donating plasma, he said that would return to do the same.

Narrating his experience of fighting the deadly virus, Nitesh said that he admitted to Nanavati Hospital with COVID-19 infection in May.

Every possible precaution was taken to ensure he faces no discomfort while he was recovering. He needed no additional support and ended up being a source of inspiration for the fellow patients and staff. Reportedly, within a week, Nitesh tested negative for the COVID-19.

"Such good samaritans encourage us to keep fighting this war against the pandemic. Covid-19 survivors like Sonawane, are living testament of our grit and determination to eliminate the virus. We promise unconditional support to the Maharashtra government in this war against Covid-19," said Manpreet Sohal, Director & Chief Operating Officer, Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital.

