‘Let Us Make New Beginning’: JNU VC To Students Amid Outrage Over His Inaction On Violence
The Logical Indian Crew Delhi
January 8th, 2020 / 5:07 PM / Updated 4 hours ago
Image Credits: Orissa Post
Amid criticisms for inaction and demands of resignation, the Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) Vice-Chancellor said that the attack on students and teachers at the university on Sunday, January 5, was ‘unfortunate and painful.’
Speaking on a public platform for the first time on Tuesday, January 7, since the incident, VC Jagadeesh M Kumar urged students to put the past behind and return to the university.
“The incident that took place on Sunday, Jan 5 is unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University,” Kumar said.
Kumar added that the registration process for the winter semester has started. “The registration process has been restarted. Students can register for the winter semester now. Let us make a new beginning and put the past behind,” he said.
The Vice-Chancellor had faced huge criticism for his Twitter comments on the incident suggesting that the violence was linked to hostel fee hike protests carried out by Left-led JNU Students’ Union.
“The origin of the present situation in JNU lies in some agitating students turning violent and obstructing the academic activities of a large number of non-protesting students. The protesting students damaged the communication servers to disrupt the winter semester registration,” Kumar had said on Monday, January 6.
The origin of the present situation in JNU lies in some agitating students turning violent and obstructing the academic activities of a large number of non-protesting students. The protesting students damaged the communication servers to disrupt the winter semester registration.
— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) January 6, 2020
Following his comments and inaction on Sunday’s violence, both students and faculty had demanded his resignation. His latest comments are widely criticised online.
JNU VC Jagdeesh Kumar says violence in JNU ‘painful’: yes, so painful that he hasn’t even visited any of the injured students and faculty. So painful that he didn’t call for the police or security for staff between 4.30 and 7.45 pm on Sunday! SHAME! #JNUViolence
— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 7, 2020
Over 35 students and faculty members were injured on Sunday after a mob of around 50 people barged into college hostels and went on a rampage. While the students and teachers alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) was behind the attack, ABVP blamed the Left-backed student groups.
Also Read: JNU Attack Sparks Nationwide Student Protests As Universities Unite Against Goons
Contributors
Written by : Reethu Ravi
Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh