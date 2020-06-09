Chhattisgarh: Officials Sprinkle Salt Around Quarantine Centre Premises To Ward Of Snakes

With a surge in the cases of snakebites at various quarantine centres in Chhattishgarh and the lack of a remedial method at disposal, officials in Jashpur district have resorted to the unscientific approach of sprinkling salts around the premises to keep venomous snakes out.

Jashpur district, located 350 km northeast of Raipur is infamous for its abundance of snake population and is often referred to as' Naglok'. So far 16 deaths, most caused due to snakebites have been reported from various quarantines centres in Chhattisgarh. This has thus put the lives of the migrant workers living in these centres at risk.

This fear for human life has led the officials to resort to age-old practices in order to avert any danger. According to the deputy collector, Poshak Choudhary, the salt mixed with phenyl liquid concentrate is being splattered around the boundary of the premises and apparently might work as 'Lakshman Rekha' for quarantine centres against the poisonous reptiles.

Experts and rationalists have however expressed doubts regarding the efficacy of such a traditional method to ward off reptiles because nothing as such has been scientifically corroborated to suggest the usage of salt as an effective repellent for snakes.

"To prevent the snakes, the efforts should instead be, to eliminate dark damp areas or their hiding places like cracks, holes or crevices. The quarantine areas should remain well illuminated and people should avoid sleeping on the floors. How can you ensure the prevention of snakes to slither into the centre of the house, with salt?," opined a rationalist Dr Dinesh Mishra, president of 'Andhshraddha Nirmoolan Samiti' in a report to The Indian Express.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did People In Arunachal Pradesh Feast On King Cobra Due To Scarcity Of Rice Amidst Lockdown?