Telangana: Villagers Tie Two Electricity Employees To Pillar Over Frequent Power Cuts

Telangana's police on Saturday, July 18 arrested five villagers for reportedly tying two electricity department officials to a pillar due to frequent power outages in Alladurg.

According to reports, a bill collector and senior assistant of the electricity transmission corporation had visited the village in Alladurg Mandal in Medak district in connection with electricity bills.

Enraged over frequent powercuts and rise in the bills, the villagers kept both the officials tied for nearly 45 minutes and asked them the reasons for not addressing their concerns.

"Both the electricity department employees were collecting monthly bill when this happened. When the people came to know that the bill collector and the senior assistant were in the village, without any discussion, they confined the duo at the panchayat office and demanded answers for the frequent power cuts and voltage problem. They said that they would not release them until their questions were answered. However, the police intervened and managed to bring the situation back to normal. The police arrested five persons on charges of assault on government officials," Sub Inspector Mohan Reddy told NewsMeter.

#Shocking : Angry over high electricity bill, villagers in Medak district in #Telangana tied up two officials demanding them to first address their problem. Later higher officials intervened and rescued them. pic.twitter.com/hq5H4v4S1I — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) July 18, 2020

The bill collectors reportedly refused to address the villager's concern citing reasons that the issue was not under their purview and that they would inform higher officials.

The angry protesters then allegedly tied them to a cement pillar of an under-construction building with a rope.

Later, an assistant engineer of Transco and a sub-inspector of police reached the place. The assistant engineer assured the villagers that their issue would be addressed and resolved, following which the villagers released the two bill collectors.

