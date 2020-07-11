"My Son Committed Unforgivable Sin": Slain Gangster Vikas Dubey's Father Backs Police Action

A day after notorious criminal Vikas Dubey was shot dead in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police near Kanpur, the gangster's father said: "The Uttar Pradesh administration has done the right thing by taking action against my son."

Ram Kumar Dubey, father of Vikas Dubey said that his son killed eight police officials and it was an 'unforgivable sin'.

"Had he listened to us, his life would not have ended this way. Vikas never helped us in any way. Due to him, even our ancestral property was razed to the ground. He also killed eight policemen, which is an unforgivable sin. The administration has done the right thing. Had they not done so, tomorrow others would have acted similarly," Ram Kumar said.

When asked if he would attend his son's cremation, Ram Kumar said, "I will not attend the last rites."

"It is the chief minister's duty to protect every individual. The police is an extension of that. He attacked them which cannot be forgiven. I will not even take part in his cremation," he added.

Vikas Dubey was cremated at Bhairav Ghat in Kanpur. His wife, son and brother-in-law were present during the cremation.

After seven days of manhunt, the criminal was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police near Mahakal temple in Ujjain on July 9.

Dubey, along with his associates had killed 8 policmen in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week. He had then managed to escape and was later spotted in Faridabad.

Uttar Pradesh police had launched a massive search operation across states and raised a bounty on him for Rs 5 lakh.

