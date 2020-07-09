'Brahmano Ka Sher' Vikas Dubey Now In Police Custody, But How Did He Cross 3 States, Travel 700 Kms And Evade Arrest?

After seven days of manhunt, as claimed by the police, the notorious criminal Vikas Dubey was taken into custody this morning from Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

Soon after his arrest, the criminal brazenly shouted "Main Vikas Dubey Hoon Kanpur Wala" which translates to "I am Kanpur's Vikas Dubey" as the police surrounded him and arrested him.

What is being considered as a success for the police force in nabbing the criminal who murdered 8 cops in Kanpur's Bikru village last week, has raised some serious questions including where was he hiding all this time and how did he end up at a temple in Ujjain five days after the bloody encounter.



Dubey reached the temple this morning and was spotted in a white shirt, while he was reportedly trying to enter through the back gate after buying flowers from a shop.

Dubey was confronted by security guards, who took him to the police after a scuffle.

What is surprising is the fact that the criminal wanted for murder and 60 other criminal cases, had reportedly travelled 700 km by road from Faridabad in Haryana through Rajasthan's Kota to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh in a car with a UP number plate.

This is the car by which #VikashDubey escaped, a UP number. This car has a High Court written on the number plate. It is registered in the name of Manoj Yadav, Samajwadi.#VikashDubeyArrested pic.twitter.com/p5xQq7DM2H — Shruti Dwivedi Official 👁🔺🔴 (@OfficialShruti) July 9, 2020

"We had caught many of his associates and a few were killed. So definitely he was trying to save his life and on the run," Mohit Aggarwal, Inspector General, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh responded to allegations pointing to how Dubey was nabbed in Ujjain.



"After the brutal massacre of Kanpur, UP government failed to work with the alacrity they should have. The way in which the accused reached Ujjain despite an alert not just exposes false claims of security but also points to a nexus," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

While his arrest is being celebrated and the police forces are being hailed for their 'pro-active' action, what remains unanswered is, how did the gangster travel four states by road and was also using the same phone at the time of his arrest?

At a time when there are strict restrictions on inter state movement, the criminal managed to travel 700 kms using a fake ID and was not caught at any toll by the cops, implying that he was being sheltered by someone in power who helped him avoid arrest.

As per reports, two advocates helped Dubey run away to Ujjain.

Several politicians and netizens have also questioned whether it was an arrest or a surrender.

"There is news that the main accused in the Kanpur case is in police custody. If this is true, the government should clarify whether it was a surrender or an arrest. Call records should be made public so that those who colluded with him are exposed," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked on Twitter.

The criminal who murdered eight policemen in a violent encounter last week was tipped-off about a raid at his residence by police personnel. His convenient escape points to a strong nexus between the gangster and those in power who sheltered him and helped him evade while search operations were conducted across the state.

The Station Head Officer of UP's Chaubepur police station, Vinay Tiwari and inspector Krishnapal Mishra, who acted as Dubey's moles are now under arrest.

Dubey was hailed as "Brahmano ka sher" by some sections in UP. A man who has committed rapes, murders, heinous crimes was eulogized as a hero with several praising his despicable acts, adding valour to the crimes of the gangster.

While Vikas Dubey's arrest is expected to reveal the names of those who sheltered him, those in the police force and other fraternity who aided him, one can hope that he is strongly punished in accordance with the law of the land and not in a shady encounter.

Also Read: BREAKING: Wanted UP Gangster Vikas Dubey Arrested In Ujjain

