BJP Leader Identifies Bangladeshi Workers Over Their "Strange Eating Habits"

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday, January 23 said that he suspected that there were some Bangladeshis among construction labourers who worked at his house recently by seeing their "strange" eating habits.

The BJP general secretary's remarked while he was speaking at a seminar in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He said that during the addition of a new room to his house, his suspicion for their nationality aroused after seeing them eat only 'poha' (flattened rice).

After talking to their supervisor and the building contractor, he suspected that these workers were from Bangladesh, the BJP leader said.

He also alleged that the two days after his suspicion over their nationality, the labourers stopped working. "I suspected these workers were residents of Bangladesh. Two days after I became suspicious, they stopped working at my house. I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people," he said while responding to a reporter's question.

He further claimed that a Bangladeshi terrorist was tracking him for the past one and a half years. He said for his security, six-armed security personnel always follow him.

What is happening in this country? Will outside people enter and spread so much terror?" he questioned.

Backing CAA he said not to get confused by rumours and that the CAA is in the interest of the country. He also noted that the Act will provide asylum to genuine refugees and spot intruders who are a threat to the country.

There have been massive protests nationwide after parliament passed the CAA on December 11. The Act expedites the process to get Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis who are minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The opposition leaders and protesters believe that the Act is against the secular thread of this country.

