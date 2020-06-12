Governor Seeks Report From West Bengal Govt Over Video Of Kolkata Civic Workers Dragging COVID-19 Dead Bodies

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday, June 11, sought a report from the West Bengal government after a video showing decomposed bodies which were alleged to be COVID-19 victims, being dragged and loaded into a van by civic workers for cremation went viral on social media.

The video caused massive public outrage questioning the insensitive handling of the dead bodies and an undignified cremation by the Mamata Banerjee government.

Yesterday 13 unclaimed dead bodies were brought to the cremation ground, at Garia,Kolkata,West Bengal,India. But the local people objected against this activities.Thus they, who brought the dead bodies, were compelled to take the dead bodies elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/piJ4PbkTPe — Kalpataru Mandal (@KalpataruManda4) June 11, 2020

Governor Dhankar took to Twitter to express concern and sought a report from the state home secretary on the incident.



"Anguished at the disposal of dead bodies with heartless indescribable insensitivity. Not sharing videos due to sensitivity. In our society, the dead body is accorded highest respect - rituals are performed as per tradition," he said in a tweet.

Anguished ! Share public outrage and deep concern at most unconscionable heart rendering callous dragging of dead bodies reflected in videos. Shocked at state of affairs @MamataOfficial



Have sought urgent briefing today from KMC Chairperson and Municipal Commissioner. (1/2) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 12, 2020

In yet another post, the Governor said, "Response @HomeSecretaryWB has come. Virtual admission about callous handling of dead bodies promising procedure will be streamlined. Rather than booking those responsible for such inhuman criminality, the police are being misused to 'teach a lesson' to those who exposed it."

Given sensitivities of people and wider ramifications it may have, urge @MamataOfficial to be responsive in humane manner. A police action to repress would be hurtful.



In our culture dead bodies have to be accorded highest respect.



Scars of Dhapa and now this SHAME ! (2/2) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 12, 2020

The video reportedly also showed the locals of Garia, a district in the southern part of the city where the incident had allegedly taken place protest against the cremation claiming that the bodies were of coronavirus patients.



News18 reported that the video recorded Kolkata Municipal Corporation personnel loading the decomposed bodies into a van outside the Garia crematorium while locals protesting against cremation of several bodies at a crematorium located closely to a densely populated locality.

The locals allegedly cited potential health concern amid rising coronavirus cases in the state. Kolkata police in a statement denied the claims that the bodies were of COVID-19 patients.

West Bengal Health Department has informed that dead bodies were not of COVID patients, but were unclaimed/ unidentified bodies from Hospital Morgue. Legal action is being taken against persons spreading #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/ENcmUEgY3m — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) June 11, 2020

"The West Bengal Health Department has informed that dead bodies were not of COVID patients, but were unclaimed/unidentified bodies from Hospital Morgue. Legal action is being taken against persons spreading #FakeNews (sic)," the Kolkata Police said in a tweet.



State government-run NRS Medical College Principal, Saibal Kumar Mukherjee, also wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner providing clarification that the unclaimed bodies were handed over to the KMC as per the list provided by different police stations under the jurisdiction of the hospital's morgue.

"And none of these bodies were of COVID patients. The subject of this video is fake, and you may take necessary action in this regard," Mukherjee said in his letter.

City mayor Firhad Hakim assured of looking into the incident and added that bodies of COVID-19 victims in the city were being cremated at a separate burning ground at Dhapa in its eastern fringes, reported India Today.



Notably, the Governor slammed the state police and health department's justification saying even though the decomposed bodies were not of COVID-19 victims, it is the duty of the government to ensure proper handling of the dead bodies and provide a dignified cremation/ burial which forms part of a citizen's right to life and must be protected.

Issue is not whether the dead bodies were Covid ones ! That is matter of probe. Issue-How human bodies can be so shamelessly dragged ! Being treated worse than animals.



To those engaging in diversion - Search your soul and conscience and imagine dead body was related to you ! — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 12, 2020

