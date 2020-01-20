News

Tamil Nadu: Woman Gangraped At Knifepoint, Male Friend Beaten

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 20 Jan 2020 7:43 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu: Woman Gangraped At Knifepoint, Male Friend Beaten

Image Credits: The Times Of India

The gruesome incident took place at around 9:30 in the evening in a park next to the famous Vellore Fort, 140 km away from Chennai.

A 24-year old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men at knifepoint in Tamil Nadu's Vellore on January 18.

The cops have arrested two accused - and are looking for the third person involved in the crime, reported The Times Of India.

The gruesome incident took place at around 9:30 pm in a park next to the famous Vellore Fort, 140 km away from Chennai.

The police said that the perpetrators assaulted the woman's male friend and also robbed them of their belongings.

The cops rescued the girl after a few of the passerby noticed the girl lying unconscious. The survivor was later taken to Vellore GH.

K Punitha, inspector, Vellore AWPS said that the three men assaulted the woman and snatched a mobile phone and jewellery weighted four-gram from her. The arrested were identified as Sakthinathan and Ajith, whereas Manikandan is at large.

On further investigation, it was found that the three accused were already involved in assault and pickpocketing incidents.

In India, a woman reported rape every 15 minutes on an average in 2018, according to the National Crime Records Bureau report. In 2018, almost 34,000 rapes were reported in the country.


Also Read: 50.74 Lakh Crimes In 2018, An Increase From 2017: Government Data

Tags:    RapeGangrapeIndiaVellore
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Students In Telangana And Uttar Pradesh All Set To Learn About CAA, NRC As Part Of Their Curriculum

NewsStudents In Telangana And Uttar Pradesh All Set To Learn About CAA, NRC As Part Of Their Curriculum

Minister

NewsMinister's Photo Shoot Keeps Children And Parents Waiting During Polio Vaccination

Fact Check: Poster From Shaheen Bagh Protest Wrongly Claims Protestors Paid Rs 500 Per Day

Fact CheckFact Check: Poster From Shaheen Bagh Protest Wrongly Claims Protestors Paid Rs 500 Per Day

Govt Has Money For Statues, Not Public Health: Bombay High Court Lashes Out At Maha Govt

NewsGovt Has Money For Statues, Not Public Health: Bombay High Court Lashes Out At Maha Govt

Mosque In Kerala Opens Its Gates For Hindu Wedding

NewsMosque In Kerala Opens Its Gates For Hindu Wedding

Fact Check: Ramachandra Guha

Fact CheckFact Check: Ramachandra Guha's 'Five-Time Dynast' Remark Taken Out Of Context