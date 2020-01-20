A 24-year old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men at knifepoint in Tamil Nadu's Vellore on January 18.



The cops have arrested two accused - and are looking for the third person involved in the crime, reported The Times Of India.

The gruesome incident took place at around 9:30 pm in a park next to the famous Vellore Fort, 140 km away from Chennai.

The police said that the perpetrators assaulted the woman's male friend and also robbed them of their belongings.

The cops rescued the girl after a few of the passerby noticed the girl lying unconscious. The survivor was later taken to Vellore GH.

K Punitha, inspector, Vellore AWPS said that the three men assaulted the woman and snatched a mobile phone and jewellery weighted four-gram from her. The arrested were identified as Sakthinathan and Ajith, whereas Manikandan is at large.

On further investigation, it was found that the three accused were already involved in assault and pickpocketing incidents.

In India, a woman reported rape every 15 minutes on an average in 2018, according to the National Crime Records Bureau report. In 2018, almost 34,000 rapes were reported in the country.







