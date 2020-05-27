Vegetable Vendor's Son Tops Bihar State Board, Aspires To Become Software Engineer

A vegetable vendor's son surmounted all odds to top the Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020, the results for which were announced on Tuesday, May 26.

15-year-old Himanshu Raj, student of Janta High School, Natwar in Rohtas district of Bihar surpassed over 14.94 lakh students to score 96.20%, clocking 481 marks out of 500.

"Though I was expecting to bag a place in the top 5, getting the top position was a surprise. I feel like I have conquered the world," said an elated Himanshu, reported Hindustan Times.

The topper said he wants to become a software engineer. In an interview with The Indian Express, Himanshu said, "I will take up science in class 11 and 12 and start preparing for the JEE (entrance exam for engineering) from this year.I wish to become a software engineer. I have an inclination towards electronic objects and want to know how things operate and what goes on inside a computer."

Himanshu's father, Subhash Raj works on the farm field and his mother is a homemaker.

Subhash told NDTV that the news of his son's success in the board exam has brought cheer in the entire village, has made him forget his worries.

Speaking about the preparations, Himanshu said that consistency and dedication have played key roles in his success. He used to study for more than 10 hours every day. He also thanked his parents and siblings for motivating him to study hard.

"They sacrificed their comforts to provide me best of the resources available so that I could concentrate on my studies," he said.

The Bihar Board Class 10 results were announced in which 41 students have secured the top 10 positions with Himanshu Raj being the topper.

Durgesh Kumar, who scored only one mark less than Himanshu Raj, is the second topper in the matric exam.

Three students - Shubham Kumar, Rajveer, and Juli Kumari - have scored 478 marks and have been ranked third in the matric exam.

